Nurses from Employees’ State Insurance Corporation oppose quota in recruitment

NEW DELHI: Nurses from Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospitals have raised concerns over a new proposal by the Union Ministry of Labour, which aims to introduce 80 per cent reservation for women in the recruitment of nursing officers at its health institutions.

Nurses are now pushing for its immediate withdrawal, stating that it would lead to gender discrimination in public employment.

The ESIC Nursing Federation, led by its president Jodhraj Bairwa, has strongly opposed this move. According to Bairwa, the controversial proposal was discussed during a standing committee meeting of ESIC held on September 23.

Bairwa emphasized that the proposal contradicts existing norms, as no other central government hospitals have such gender-based recruitment policies, apart from violating fundamental rights.