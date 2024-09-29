Roof of under-construction house collapses in Delhi's Kanjhawala; two dead, one injured

NEW DELHI: Two labourers were killed while another one sustained injuries after a roof collapsed on them at an under-construction house in Kanjhawala area of the city on Sunday, an official said.

The deceased were identified as Ram Chander (30) and Raj Kumar (30), while their colleague Sonu (32) is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Additional DCP (Rohini) Pankaj Kumar said a PCR call regarding casualties due to collapsing a lanter (roof) of an under construction building in Madanpur Dabas area was received at Kanjhawala police station following which the police rushed to the spot.

At the same time, the Delhi Fire Service was also alerted which dispatched 5 fire engines-cum-rescue vehicles to the location. The firemen initiated a rescue operation and took out three people from under the debris of the collapsed structure. "All of them were rushed to a nearby hospital where two were declared as brought dead while the third one is still receiving treatment," the officer said.

He said that the preliminary enquiry revealed that the lanter of the under-construction building collapsed suddenly in the evening over the labourers while they were working. "The dead bodies of the deceased have been preserved for post mortem in the hospital," the officer said, adding necessary legal action is being taken into the matter.