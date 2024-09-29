Under winter action plan, Delhi govt launches anti-dust campaign

NEW DELHI: In a bid to curb rising dust pollution during the winter months, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday unveiled a comprehensive 14-point construction guideline as part of the city’s ‘Winter Action Plan’.

Rai said the rules aim to tackle dust pollution from the construction sites, a major contributor to the city’s declining air quality.“We have made significant strides in reducing air pollution in Delhi, which has decreased by 34.6 per cent over the past nine years,” Rai said during a press conference.

However, during winter, pollution levels spike, largely due to dust from construction activities. Our Winter Action Plan, announced on September 25, focuses on 21 areas of concern, with the anti-dust campaign being a key component, he added.

Highlighting 14 points, Rai said that construction sites over 500 square meters must now register on the Construction and Demolition (C&D) portal, where compliance with environmental norms will be strictly monitored.

Those failing to follow the guidelines face hefty fines, while exemplary projects will be recognized with the ‘Harit Ratna’ Award for their efforts in curbing pollution, he added. The rules also mandate that all construction sites must be covered with tin sheets to prevent dust from spreading into the surroundings.“People involved in any kind of construction work whether private, government or company-driven must ensure compliance with these rules,” Rai emphasized.

He stated that all construction areas must be enclosed with tin sheets, vehicles transporting construction materials must have clean tires and materials like sand and gravel must be covered to prevent dust from spilling onto the roads.

To control dust, regular water sprinkling at the construction sites is compulsory.

Rai further said that workers must be provided with dust masks and health kits at all times. The Delhi government has also deployed 523 teams from 13 departments to monitor compliance.

