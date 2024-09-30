Assembly polls: With a ‘celebrity’ leader, BJP may give away Delhi

In the Jatinga Valley in Assam, about 330 kilometres from state Capital of Guwahati, a mysterious phenomenon takes place every year between September and November. Thousands of birds, including local and migratory species, fly around the village at night and crash into buildings and trees, committing suicide.

A similar syndrome has gripped Delhi state Bharatiya Janata Party as far as contesting the assembly polls go. In the midst of all heat and dust raised by the release and resignation of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and elevation of his trusted aide Atishi as Chief Minister, one may have missed out on the talk of the BJP leadership planning to pitch former Union Minister Smriti Irani as the face of the party in the polls in February-March next year.

A speculative story released by a news agency last week, carried by most of the publications, mentioned, “Former Union Minister and ex-Amethi MP Smriti Irani’s increasing involvement in Delhi BJP activities has sparked speculation about her potential role in local politics ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. Irani, who was born and raised in Delhi, has been actively participating in the party’s membership drive, launched on September 2. She is overseeing the drive in seven of the 14 district units in the city.”

It’s seldom that a news agency releases a speculative story, however, in this case it’s done as part of the media launch of Irani. Her rehabilitation has become imminent following rout in the last Lok Sabha polls and her return to UP politics being unlikely.

If this is the case, the Delhi BJP may just be preparing for another suicidal move in the upcoming assembly polls. Such initiatives in 2020 and 2015 proved counterproductive, leaving BJP as single-digit party in assembly. On both the occasions, the assembly polls had followed the Lok Sabha polls, where the party had won seven on seven seats.