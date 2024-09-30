BJP accuses Mayor of stalling MCD work

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Opposition in the MCD Raja Iqbal Singh on Sunday accused Mayor Shelly Oberoi of stalling key departmental functions within the MCD by centralising funds.

Singh claimed that the Mayor has transferred Rs 1,500 crore from all the departments into her privilege fund, causing significant delays in essential municipal services.

“The roads under MCD jurisdiction are riddled with potholes, streetlights remain unrepaired, and parks across the capital are in disrepair. Even the boundary walls of these parks are broken. This situation stems from the Mayor’s decision to divert all department funds into her privilege fund, which has hampered the administrative process needed to execute these repairs,” Singh alleged.