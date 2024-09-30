Man targeted by girlfriend's relatives hires assailants, 1 dead

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old man, working as a driver, was shot dead by some unknown assailants when he along with his owner's brother went to thrash a property dealer near Singhu border area for having an affair with the owner's daughter.

The deceased, identified as Sunil alias Monu, a resident of Sehri Khanda in Haryana's Sonipat, was working as a driver of a man named Sanjeev alias Jolly.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh said information was received from Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital regarding a person having been brought dead to the hospital after being shot in the arm.

The police immediately reached the hospital and then further to the scene of crime to fetch more details about the incident. On further inquiry, it was revealed that a person named Sunil Dahiya was having an affair with the daughter of Sanjeev.

"On Sunday morning, Dahiya went to Jolly’s house and threatened them while telling them they can’t do anything to him," the DCP said, adding this irked Sanjeev alias Jolly and his brother who decided to teach Dahiya a lesson.

Later in the evening, Sanjeev’s brother Pradeep along with 3-4 people including driver Monu went to Dahiya’s property office on the Singhu border road and beat up a few workers present there. After that, they went to look for Sunil at his house where 2-3 men arrived on motorcycle and attacked them from behind by firing multiple shots.

A bullet hit Monu in the arm after which he was rushed to SRHC hospital where medics declared him dead on arrival. "Those assailants, who fired the shots and killed Monu, were called by Dahiya," the DCP told this newspaper.

Accordingly, based on the circumstances of the incident, the police have registered an FIR under appropriate sections of the BNS and placed Sunil Dahiya under custody.

"We have recovered the empty cartridge from the spot. Dahiya is in our custody while multiple teams have been formed to trace and nab the attackers," the DCP added.