Pothole-free PWD roads by October end, says Delhi CM Atishi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi stated on Sunday that all damaged roads under the Public Works Department (PWD) will be repaired by the end of October.

Two days ago, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal raised the issue with Atishi and stated that the road repair work would be carried out on a “war footing.”

Atishi said she and all Delhi government ministers will start field inspections of roads across the city on Monday to assess the extent of damage and the need for repair.

The chief minister said a comprehensive review of a 1,400-km stretch of PWD roads in the city was conducted in a meeting chaired by her and attended by all ministers and officials of PWD.

She said it was decided that from Monday onwards, all ministers will inspect roads in their designated areas for a week and identify whether any need repair.The chief minister will inspect the PWD roads in south and southeast Delhi, ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj in east Delhi, Gopal Rai in northeast Delhi, Kailash Gahlot in west and southwest Delhi, Imran Hussain in New Delhi and central Delhi and Mukesh Ahlawat in north and northwest Delhi.

After one week of inspection, it will be decided which roads need “complete repair,” “partial repair,” and “rebuilding.” Atishi said repair works will begin the week after the inspection.Atishi said she expected to provide a “pot-hole-free Delhi” by the end of October, as Kejriwal desired.