Shooters who fired at Nangloi sweet shop nabbed, say police

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has nabbed the two sharpshooters who were involved in a firing incident at a renowned sweet shop in the Nangloi area of west Delhi a couple of days back, an official said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Hari Om alias Lalla (27) and Jatin (21).

DCP (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara said two assailants on September 28 on a motorcycle fired gunshots at the counter and employee of the sweet shop in Nangloi and threatened to extort money from the shop owner on the directions of jailed gangsters.

The assailants also threw extortion slips featuring photographs of deceased gangsters Jitender alias Gogi and Kuldeep Fajja on one side and names of jailed gangsters Deepak alias Boxer, Ankesh Lakra and Vishal on the other side.

“With technical and manual surveillance we were able to identify the accused shooters as Hari Om and Jatin,” the DCP said.

The police received a tipoff that the accused would be coming to Rohini on Sunday. A raiding team was organised, and the duo was apprehended.

“A semi-automatic pistol and five live rounds were recovered from the possession of accused Jatin, while Hariom Lala was found in possession of a country-made pistol with four live rounds. The motorcycle used in the crime was also recovered from the possession of the accused. ,” the officer said.

It was found that Jatin was associated with gangster Ankesh Lakra and both hail from the same village Mundka. He is also an aide of gangster Deepak alias Boxer, linked to the Gogi Gang.

“Jatin received instructions from Ankesh Lakra (lodged in Tihar jail) and Vishal (younger brother of gangster Gaurav Saharanpur, settled abroad) to fire at the sweet shop in Nangloi after acquiring illegal weapons from the sources of Ankesh Lakra and Deepak Boxer,” the DCP said.

The associates of Ankesh Lakra provided the weapons.

According to the police, Jatin persuaded Hari Om to participate in the shooting to earn easy money.