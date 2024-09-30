Veggies on fire

"Maa, it has been a long time since you prepared a Baingan ka Bharta (brinjal mash). Why don’t we have it today,” 14-year-old Sakshi lovingly asked her mother who works as a housemaid in a posh Noida highrise.

The mother, Laxmi, also affectionately responded and promised to cook the delicacy for dinner after returning from work.

The time was around 7 pm when Laxmi, after finishing her work, was returning home. Midway, she stumbled upon a vegetable vendor to buy brinjals.

“Bhaiya, yeh baingan kaise diye (What is the price of the brinjal),” she asked, picking up a round-shaped, purple-cum-violet-coloured brinjal while her eyes closely observed it for any perished parts or minute holes.

“100 ke diye hai. Aapko 90 ka lag jayega (Have been selling it for Rs 100 but will give you in Rs 90),” the vegetable vendor’s reply was enough to shock Laxmi as she was checking the small 4”X4” pocket purse in which she had carefully squirrelled away five notes of Rs 10 each.

After what seemed like a thorough pleading-cum-negotiation, she returned home with half a kilogram of brinjals and a Rs 10 note. Walking back home, she kept wondering about the high prices of vegetables in the market and her struggles to meet the daily requirements of bread and butter.

Laxmi isn’t the only sufferer. Off-late vegetable prices soared in the national capital and its satellite towns making it difficult for the people, especially the poor ones, to sustain with their daily or monthly wages.

As per experts, the prime reason is being attributed to the long spell of rain due to which the prices of vegetables fluctuate on a daily basis.

“Yesterday, there was no rain, and the prices have subsequently slashed. A day before that it was raining, hence the prices went up,” Sohan Kumar, a capsicum trader at Ghazipur Mandi, told The New Indian Express.

At the Ghazipur Mandi, which is one of the largest wholesale vegetable markets in the city and caters to the vendors of northeast and east Delhi along with some areas of Ghaziabad and Noida, the vegetables are mostly brought from Yamuna Khadar and adjacent districts of Uttar Pradesh.

A farmer, who had brought his produce from Yamuna Khadar, said that the extended monsoon season has multiple times destroyed his crops. Moreover, the harvested crops needed to be sold off immediately as they rot within no time.

For the past couple of months, the city residents have been reeling from the high prices of veggies following which the government stepped in and initiated the sale of onions at a subsidised rate of Rs 35 per kg through mobile vans and outlets of the National Cooperative of Consumer’s Federation (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED).

The government decided to increase the number of subsidised onions and expand distribution channels to include e-commerce platforms, Kendriya Bhandar outlets, and Mother Dairy’s SAFAL stores. The government also initiated wholesale disposal of onion in major cities which has already commenced in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, with plans to extend to Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata, and eventually all state capitals.

The current prices of onion range from Rs 35 to Rs 50 at different stores or vendors in the city. Another vegetable trader Mohan Singh said not all prices of vegetables have soared but those which are perishable and cannot be stored for long periods are sold at higher costs.

However, some say that it is not just the inclement weather but a spike in transportation costs and shortage of labour that have too contributed to the hike in the prices of seasonal vegetables in the capital.

It is pertinent to mention here that the vegetables whose prices have skyrocketed include cauliflower, capsicum, peas, spinach etc -- all cost at least more than Rs 100 per kilogram.