Parliament security breach case: All six accused quizzed again by Delhi Police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The six accused arrested in connection with the security breach were questioned face to face for a second time by Delhi Police sleuths, sources said on Tuesday. Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam Azad, Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat are in police custody till January 5.

They have been interrogated for their actual motive behind security breach. According to sources, Neelam and Manoranjan are being held at the office of the Special Cell’s Counter Intelligence Unit at New Friends Colony. The other four are being held at different units of the Special Cell. They are being interrogated by separate teams of the Special Cell. On December 30 and 31, they were brought to the Counter Intelligence Unit’s office for faceto- face questioning.

