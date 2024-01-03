Parliament security breach case: Neelam Azad seeks bail

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Patiala House court on Tuesday sought Delhi Police’s response over the bail plea moved by Neelam Azad, the woman arrested in the Parliament security breach case who has cited that she was allegedly produced in the court 29 hours after her arrest violating the legal rights.

Directing the cops to file their reply, Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur listed the plea for further consideration on January 10. In the meanwhile, the ASJ also posted for January 5 the hearing of an application filed by the special cell of Delhi Police seeking permission to conduct polygraphs on all the six accused persons in the case, besides additional tests on two of them.

The modified application for a narcotics test was moved by cops seeking a brain mapping test on accused Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma who breached the security at the new Parliament building on December 13, jumped from the visitors’ gallery to the chamber diffusing yellow gas from smoke canisters that they had smuggled in their shoes.

At the same time, Neelam and another accused person Amol Shinde, held a similar protest with smoke canisters outside the Parliament complex and were nabbed from the spot by security personnel. According to Neelam’s bail plea, she was not given adequate time to discuss the circumstances of her arrest with the counsel appointed by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), which prejudiced her case.

Noting the unavailability of the legal aid counsel, appointed by the judge to represent her, the court adjourned the matter. The police had registered an FIR against the accused in the breach case under Sections 153 (want only giving provocation with an intent to cause riot), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 16 and 18 of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

