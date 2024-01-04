Home Cities Delhi

Kejri skips ED summons again, calls it motivated

In response to the summons to appear before it in person on Wednesday, the AAP convenor shot off a letter to the agency, condemning the move as motivated and made for vexatious considerations.

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo | ANI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Skipping the Enforcement Directorate’s third summons, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the agency of being opaque and arbitrary and asked if they were issued to tarnish his reputation. In response to the summons to appear before it in person on Wednesday, the AAP convenor shot off a letter to the agency, condemning the move as motivated and made for vexatious considerations.

“It is a matter of concern that despite my comprehensive response(s) bringing to your notice critical dimensions and legal objections involved in issuing summons to me to appear ‘in person’ in your purported exercise of powers under Section 50 of PMLA, you have chosen not to respond. Therefore, I reiterate that the summons are motivated and issued for vexatious considerations,” he wrote, adding it appears to be a fishing expedition.

Arvind Kejriwal Enforcement Directorate summons

