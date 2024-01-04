Model shot dead in Gurugram hotel, owner key suspect

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old Gurugram-based model in a relationship with a slain gangster was allegedly shot dead in a hotel, a police officer said on Wednesday. According to the police officer, the victim, Divya Pahuja, was allegedly killed by Abhijeet Singh, the owner of the hotel City Point where she was staying, and his associates Hemraj and Om Prakash, on Tuesday.

“Both Hemraj and Om Prakash worked in Abhijeet’s hotel,” the officer said. Abhijeet allegedly killed the woman and then paid his associates Rs 10 lakh to dispose of her body. As per CCTV footage of the hotel, accessed by this newspaper, the accused could be seen dragging the body of the woman, wrapped in a bedsheet, in the corridor of the hotel. The police have accessed a video in which the accused could be seen fleeing the crime spot in a blue BMW car, carrying Divya’s body in the boot.

Another CCTV footage shows Abhijeet, the woman, and another person arriving at the hotel reception on January 2 and proceeding towards room number 111. “The police have started investigating the matter with several teams from the Crime Branch conducting raids in Punjab and other areas to recover the body.

A case of murder has been registered against Abhijeet and others based on the complaint filed by Divya’s family,” said a senior police officer. While Abhijeet has been apprehended, his two associates are on the run. During questioning, he said that Divya had some of his objectionable pictures, and she was extorting money from him.

On Tuesday night, Abhijit told Divya to delete his objectionable pictures from her mobile phone, but when she refused to share her mobile password and delete the images, he shot her dead. Meanwhile, Divya’s family has alleged that her murder was conspired by slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli’s family members, along with Abhijeet Singh. Gadoli was killed in an encounter in Mumbai in February 2016. He was also “suspected” of being a police informer

