Home Cities Delhi

No faith in judicial system, Kejriwal has no right to remain CM: BJP

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva commented that if Kejriwal believes the ED notices are unjust, he should challenge them in the appropriate court instead of engaging in a letter-writing campaign.

Published: 04th January 2024 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Launching a scathing attack on AAP leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, the BJP has criticised him for evading the summons. They argued that his actions clearly demonstrate a lack of faith in the country’s administrative and judicial systems.

This raises a question about his moral legitimacy to continue as the Chief Minister. Union Minister Anurag Thakur stated that AA P is currently the most corrupt party. He pointed out that several of the party’s ministers are in jail and their Chief Minister continuously skips ED summons, indicating possible wrongdoing.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva commented that if Kejriwal believes the ED notices are unjust, he should challenge them in the appropriate court instead of engaging in a letter-writing campaign. However, Sachdeva doubts Kejriwal will take this step, believing that his case is unequivocally corrupt and unlikely to find relief in court.

Sachdeva also noted that Kejriwal, along with Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Vijay Nayyar, initially dismissed the notices as incorrect, yet they eventually complied with the probing agency. He highlighted that despite their efforts, they have not only failed to secure bail but have also faced criticism from various courts. Finally, Sachdeva challenged Kejriwal to justify how the notice issued to him, which led to the incarceration of Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, could be legally flawed.

‘Notice illegal’
Kejriwal earlier skipped the ED’s summons, calling them “illegal” and “politically motivated”. On Wednesday, he sent a written reply to the agency, calling the notice illegal.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP delhi excise policy Anurag Thakur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp