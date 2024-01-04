No faith in judicial system, Kejriwal has no right to remain CM: BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Launching a scathing attack on AAP leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, the BJP has criticised him for evading the summons. They argued that his actions clearly demonstrate a lack of faith in the country’s administrative and judicial systems.

This raises a question about his moral legitimacy to continue as the Chief Minister. Union Minister Anurag Thakur stated that AA P is currently the most corrupt party. He pointed out that several of the party’s ministers are in jail and their Chief Minister continuously skips ED summons, indicating possible wrongdoing.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva commented that if Kejriwal believes the ED notices are unjust, he should challenge them in the appropriate court instead of engaging in a letter-writing campaign. However, Sachdeva doubts Kejriwal will take this step, believing that his case is unequivocally corrupt and unlikely to find relief in court.

Sachdeva also noted that Kejriwal, along with Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Vijay Nayyar, initially dismissed the notices as incorrect, yet they eventually complied with the probing agency. He highlighted that despite their efforts, they have not only failed to secure bail but have also faced criticism from various courts. Finally, Sachdeva challenged Kejriwal to justify how the notice issued to him, which led to the incarceration of Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, could be legally flawed.

‘Notice illegal’

Kejriwal earlier skipped the ED’s summons, calling them “illegal” and “politically motivated”. On Wednesday, he sent a written reply to the agency, calling the notice illegal.

