Court in Delhi allows Sanjay Singh to sign Rajya Sabha ‘nomination form’

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday allowed a plea by AAP MP Sanjay Singh seeking directions to the Tihar Jail authorities to permit his signatures on a ‘Nomination Form’ for Rajya Sabha and supporting documents about an election in the upper house.

Singh moved two applications before Special Judge MK Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Court seeking permission to obtain his signatures on some documents and also his physical production before the court for the purpose on Saturday.

The first application was for permission of the court to take signatures of the accused on an ‘Undertaking’ which is stated to be required in connection with getting a ‘No Dues Certificate’ from Rajya Sabha. The AAP leader said his membership of the upper house is expiring on January 27 and the Returning Officer issued a notice on January 2 for conducting the election of Members to the Council of States by the elected members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and nominations for the same are to be submitted not after January 9.

The court noted that the ED special counsel had fairly given their ‘no objection’ for the execution of the said ‘Undertaking’ by the applicant, allowing the plea. The court further directed the Jail Superintendent concerned to permit signatures of the accused to be taken on the said ‘Undertaking’ whenever the same is presented for obtaining signatures by either of his family members or by his counsel during meetings with the accused in jail. The court said there is no necessity for the physical production of Singh before the court for signing or execution of the above ‘Nomination Form’ and other supporting documents.

AAP heavyweight held over liquor ‘scam’

Sanjay Singh’s arrest from his residence on October 4 last year, following a day-long raid and questioning, was the second high-profile arrest in the money laundering probe related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam after that of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

