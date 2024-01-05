Delhi Mohalla clinics irregularities: ‘Fake’ tests on ‘ghost’ patients, says vigilance report

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A preliminary inquiry by the Directorate of Vigilance has revealed an alleged nexus of fake radiology and pathology tests of ‘ghost’ patients, using non-existent or false mobile numbers involving seven Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics and two private laboratories, Agilus and Metropolis.

Probe documents revealed that initial digit of the mobile numbers of the patients, documented for maintaining records of patients to whom tests were prescribed, started with 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 which do not exist in India. It also showed that thousands of tests were prescribed to people with different names but with common mobile numbers.

Besides, data related to at least 20,000 medical tests conducted either had no mobile number in the records or had “0” as the entry. According to officials, the irregularities unearthed in the initial probe were recorded in a period of only three months (July- September) of last year, based on the assessment of over six lakh tests at Agilus and Metropolis.

“Prima-facie, this is a fraud as one mobile number cannot be used by hundreds of patients. Around 3,100 tests were recommended on one number that is “999999999” and it is nothing but sheer fraud and done with the purpose of generating false tests,” the vigilance department said in report.

“This also indicates that the software was designed by the vendor to be in collusion with the department with a motive to defraud the government,” the vigilance department noted in the probe report, suggesting an investigation, to assess the quantum of the alleged scam.

Anti-Corruption Branch to inspect private labs linked to Mohalla clinics

Following the revelation of an alleged scam in Mohalla Clinics (AAMC) under the city government involving select clinics and two outsourced private laboratories, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the city government will assess the data of all private labs empanelled with the government to provide diagnostic support to public health facilities including AAMCs, dispensaries, polyclinics and hospitals, from the time they started operating.

The data will be provided to the CBI for a detailed investigation which the central agency will carry out, officials said. L-G VK Saxena has already recommended a CBI probe in the alleged AAMC ‘scam’. Meanwhile, the health department may soon set up a mechanism to verify the patients coming for consultation at AAMCs.

Officials said that online registration of the patients, backed with Aadharbased biometric system for verification will be imposed in next few weeks at the clinics. “Aadhar verification will ensure that public money is not being misused in medical tests for ghost patients,” official said.

