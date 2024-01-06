One Delhi: DMRC integrates ticket services with mobile app update

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revealed the incorporation of its ticketing services into the ‘One Delhi’ mobile application, offering commuters the ease of planning uninterrupted journeys, seamlessly combining both metro and city bus services.

Currently utilized for generating QR tickets for DTC buses, the ‘One Delhi’ app now serves as a comprehensive platform for streamlined travel arrangements, including QR tickets for Delhi Metro as well. The facility was launched at Metro Bhawan jointly by Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC; Ashish Kundra, Transport Commissioner, Govt. of NCTD, and Pravesh Biyani, Head, Centre for Mobility, IIIT- D in the presence of other senior officials.

This integration has been done in collaboration with IIIT- D (Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi) which manages the ‘One Delhi’ app for the Delhi government. The ‘One Delhi’ app launched by the Delhi government offers all details as well as ticketing options regarding the national capital’s bus services.

Presently, DMRC is offering sale of digital QR tickets through multiple channels like, DMRC Saarthi (Momentum 2.0) app, Whatsapp, Paytm, DMRC Travel app, etc. and Phonepe & Ridlr (For Airport Express Line only). Around 1.2 lakh digital QR tickets are sold daily through these channels. ‘One Daily App’ presently used for issuing digital QR tickets for DTC buses only.

Average number of tickets issued daily is 1.5 lakh per day with around 3.0 lakh active users. The integration of issuing QR tickets for Delhi Metro and DTC buses through ‘One Delhi App’ will add one more channel for issuing metro tickets and will facilitate commuters to use one single app for booking metro and bus tickets.

By inserting desired starting point and destination, the ‘One Delhi’ mobile app will generate a comprehensive itinerary that seamlessly combines both modes of transportation. This feature eliminates the need to switch between multiple apps or consult different sources for bus and metro schedules.

The ‘One Delhi’ App is being updated on both, Google (Android) and Apple app stores with provision of Delhi Metro ticket booking facility. The fully updated version shall be available on both platforms within the few hours, sources said.

