CM Kejriwal cuts short Gujarat tour, to attend budget meeting

The three-day Gujarat tour will now be wrapped up in two days, the officials said.

Published: 07th January 2024 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has cut short his three-day Gujarat tour by a day to attend an important meeting related to the Delhi government’s 2024-25 budget, officials said.

During his visit to Gujarat, Kejriwal is scheduled to address public meetings and meet party workers. He is also likely to meet jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Chaitar Vasava, according to sources in the party.

The chief minister was scheduled to leave for Gujarat on Saturday but now he will go there on Sunday because he has to attend an important budget-related meeting, they said. The process of preparing the Delhi government’s annual budget is underway.

The three-day Gujarat tour will now be wrapped up in two days, the officials said. Kejriwal’s Gujarat tour was announced amid claims by leaders of his party and him that he may be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Kejriwal has skipped three summonses of the ED to appear before it for questioning in the case. The third summons was issued on Wednesday last week and he skipped it calling it illegal. The Delhi chief minister has said he will cooperate if the ED issues a legally correct summons. 

