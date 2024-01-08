Cops exploit gang rivalry, arrest two members of Bawana and Bali groups

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two active members of the Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang, who were involved in several criminal cases including murder, a senior police officer said on Sunday.The accused identified as Subeg Singh alias Shibbu (32) and Saurabh alias Gaurav (32), were wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at Lajpat Nagar police station. Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said that for last few months, a police team was working to track down and nab the members of the gang. "On January 3, information was received that the two wanted criminals would come to the Munirka area to meet their associates. A trap was laid and the duo was apprehended," said Dhaliwal. The Special CP said that there has been a long-standing rivalry between Kapil Panwar and Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gangs to establish supremacy in the South Delhi area."Further, the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali group has recruited young members, and thus this gang has become one of the most deadly gangs in Delhi-NCR. In order to attain dominance over the Kapil Panwar gang, the duo had waylaid, attacked, and beaten Rohit Singh (a financer) in Lajpat Nagar on November 3, 2023," the officer said.