Woman kills husband with hammer, held

The incident was reported from Roja Jalalpur area under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh Police Station.

Published: 08th January 2024 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old woman attacked her husband with a hammer after which he succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Noida. The incident was reported from Roja Jalalpur area under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh Police Station.A secret input was received at the Bisrakh police station on Sunday that Parvati had a heated argument with her husband and in a sudden fit of rage, she hit Kamta (husband) with a hammer on his head, they said.

Kamta was rushed to a nearby hospital. “The husband passed away at Community Health Centre, Bisrakh during treatment,” a Noida Police officer said. Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC at the Bisrakh police station and began the investigation.

