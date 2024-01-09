Home Cities Delhi

‘Health minister justifying scam, peddling lies’: Delhi BJP

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court expressed concern over depleting healthcare infrastructure in the national capital.

Published: 09th January 2024 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Virendra Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP has said that it is regrettable that when the Delhi government’s health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj was busy doing ‘Jansamvad’ to defend his corrupt party colleagues and levelling false accusations on the Union government, the Delhi High Court called out the city government on poor health infrastructure in government hospitals.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court expressed concern over depleting healthcare infrastructure in the national capital, saying that the city lacks health infrastructure. The high court also said that it is unfortunate that the city government has failed to fund health projects, instead diverting funds for other purposes, the BJP leader said.

Sachdeva further said, “Over the last nine years, the BJP has been asking the city government how it has augmented the health sector, but there has been no response.  Instead, the AAP has done ‘scams’ in hospitals. Now it would have to reply to the high court which has asked the AAP government to file a reply by 29th January.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi BJP Saurabh Bhardwaj Virendra Sachdeva

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp