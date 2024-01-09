‘Health minister justifying scam, peddling lies’: Delhi BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP has said that it is regrettable that when the Delhi government’s health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj was busy doing ‘Jansamvad’ to defend his corrupt party colleagues and levelling false accusations on the Union government, the Delhi High Court called out the city government on poor health infrastructure in government hospitals.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court expressed concern over depleting healthcare infrastructure in the national capital, saying that the city lacks health infrastructure. The high court also said that it is unfortunate that the city government has failed to fund health projects, instead diverting funds for other purposes, the BJP leader said.

Sachdeva further said, “Over the last nine years, the BJP has been asking the city government how it has augmented the health sector, but there has been no response. Instead, the AAP has done ‘scams’ in hospitals. Now it would have to reply to the high court which has asked the AAP government to file a reply by 29th January.”

