Home Cities Delhi

Parliament case: Five accused taken to Gujarat for polygraph, narco tests   

The police officials said all the five accused will have to undergo the polygraph test, while Sagar and Manoranjan will have to undergo additional naro-analysis and brain mapping tests. 

Published: 09th January 2024 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Parliament security breach-accused

(L-R) The accused Neelam Verma, Sagar Sharma and Amol Shinde who were arrested for the Parliament security breach during the Winter session. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five of the six accused in the Parliament breach case have been taken to Gujarat for polygraph and narco-analysis tests, police said on Monday. The five accused are Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat, they said.

The police officials said all the five accused will have to undergo the polygraph test, while Sagar and Manoranjan will have to undergo additional naro-analysis and brain mapping tests.  “The tests will be conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar,” said a police officer.

Neelam Azad, the sixth accused, did not give her consent for the test before a court in Delhi on Friday.
The Delhi Police had earlier moved the court seeking permission to conduct the polygraph test of all the accused. The police had informed the court that an expert has recommended Sagar and Manoranjan for narco-analysis and brain mapping after conducting a psycho-analysis test on them.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two people -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. Around the same time, two other accused -- Shinde and Azad -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” outside Parliament premises.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parliament case polygraph narco-analysis tests

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp