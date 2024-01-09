Robber chokes woman to snatch her belongings in Delhi

Home Cities Delhi

A purported video which was widely circulated on social media showed the assailant sneaking up on the unsuspecting woman as she walks alone in the deserted street. 

Chain Snatching

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman fell victim to a robber who tried to strangle her before making off with her belongings in Delhi’s Dwarka area, an official said on Monday. The incident occurred on January 6 at 6: 30 a.m. on an isolated street in the Uttam Nagar area and the entire episode was caught in a CCTV camera installed nearby.

The man, later identified as Shiv Kumar, alias Vikky (38), a native of Rajasthan, grabs the woman by her neck, tries to strangle her while she cries out for help. As per the video, the woman then falls unconscious on the ground and the accused flees away with her belongings.

“Kumar a.k.a Vikky (38) was arrested the same day and the robbed bag and mobile have been recovered from him. He has been sent to judicial custody,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said.

