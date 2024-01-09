‘Standardise non-creamy layer, EWS in recruitment’:Delhi L-G VK Saxena

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to standardise the non-creamy layer (NCL) and economically weaker section (EWS) certificates for recruitment at different departments of the Delhi government, L-G VK Saxena has approved the recommendations of a high-level committee.

The committee, set up by the city government’s chief secretary, has recommended the adoption of the prescribed format of the certificate of the revenue department in consonance with the format of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT)of the Central government, Raj Niwas official said.

The L-G’s approval will simplify and standardise the issuance of non-creamy layer and economically weaker section certificates to the applicants, the official added. Saxena has also asked the Director (education) and the vice-chairman of the directorate of agriculture to explain within a week about the pending 415 and 13 dossiers respectively sent by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for appointments, he added.

The official said the new standardised certificates issued by the revenue department will apply to all user departments for recruitment purposes. Revenue officials were earlier issuing these certificates in different formats creating confusion for the user departments leading to delays in the recruitment process and giving rise to unwanted litigations, the official added.

The committee recommended that having a standardised format of certificates as prescribed by DoPT will leave no scope for dispute at any stage of recruitment. The official further said all issuing authorities under the revenue department like the sub-divisional magistrates (SDM) and Tehsildars among others will now have to issue certificates in the format prescribed by the department and all user departments will have to accept such certificates.

“The L-G concurred with the recommendation of the committee to ask the Director (Education) and Vice Chairman, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board to explain within a week about pending 415 and 13 dossiers respectively, sent by DSSSB for appointments. The user departments may subsequently, while verifying different certificates like education, experience, caste, EWS/NCL etc. may carry out verification regarding their authenticity, as done in the normal course of the recruitment process,” the official said.

L-G’s direction

Streamline procedural aspects relating to NCL and EWS certificates for recruitment.

Adoption of the prescribed format of revenue department in consonance with the format of DoPT.

Explain, within a week, about pending dossiers sent by DSSSB for appointments.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: In a move to standardise the non-creamy layer (NCL) and economically weaker section (EWS) certificates for recruitment at different departments of the Delhi government, L-G VK Saxena has approved the recommendations of a high-level committee. The committee, set up by the city government’s chief secretary, has recommended the adoption of the prescribed format of the certificate of the revenue department in consonance with the format of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT)of the Central government, Raj Niwas official said. The L-G’s approval will simplify and standardise the issuance of non-creamy layer and economically weaker section certificates to the applicants, the official added. Saxena has also asked the Director (education) and the vice-chairman of the directorate of agriculture to explain within a week about the pending 415 and 13 dossiers respectively sent by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for appointments, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The official said the new standardised certificates issued by the revenue department will apply to all user departments for recruitment purposes. Revenue officials were earlier issuing these certificates in different formats creating confusion for the user departments leading to delays in the recruitment process and giving rise to unwanted litigations, the official added. The committee recommended that having a standardised format of certificates as prescribed by DoPT will leave no scope for dispute at any stage of recruitment. The official further said all issuing authorities under the revenue department like the sub-divisional magistrates (SDM) and Tehsildars among others will now have to issue certificates in the format prescribed by the department and all user departments will have to accept such certificates. “The L-G concurred with the recommendation of the committee to ask the Director (Education) and Vice Chairman, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board to explain within a week about pending 415 and 13 dossiers respectively, sent by DSSSB for appointments. The user departments may subsequently, while verifying different certificates like education, experience, caste, EWS/NCL etc. may carry out verification regarding their authenticity, as done in the normal course of the recruitment process,” the official said. L-G’s direction Streamline procedural aspects relating to NCL and EWS certificates for recruitment. Adoption of the prescribed format of revenue department in consonance with the format of DoPT. Explain, within a week, about pending dossiers sent by DSSSB for appointments. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp