BJP 'misusing' ED to stop Kejriwal from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls: AAP on summons

Asked if Kejriwal would appear before the ED this time, Delhi minister Gopal Rai said they are consulting legal advisors and would act accordingly.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP is "misusing" the ED to stop Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said after the probe agency sent its fourth summons to the AAP chief on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Rai questioned the timing of the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Kejriwal, saying it came ahead of his Goa tour from January 18. "The ED should refrain from becoming a political weapon of the BJP," Delhi's environment minister said.

Rai also alleged that the news of the summons had already been leaked to the media before it reached the Delhi Chief Minister.

Asked if Kejriwal would appear before the ED this time, Rai said they are consulting legal advisors and would act accordingly.

The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Kejriwal for the fourth time for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been asked to depose before the agency at its headquarters here on January 18.

