Police custody of Hizbul terrorist, carrying Rs 11L reward, extended by 5 days

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Patiala House court on Friday sent the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javed Mattoo, an accused in 11 terror attack cases in Jammu and Kashmir, to further five-day police custody.Thirty two-year-old Mattoo, an A++ category terrorist and carrying a reward of more than Rs 11 lakh who wanted for the last 13 years for his involvement in the terror cases, was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police last week.

According to the remand papers, Mattoo had disclosed to the cops during interrogation that Mohd Raf Abdullah Najar, one of his associates in Hizbul Mujahideen, deals with the financial aid of the outfit. Najar had been getting money from Pakistan on the pretext of doing a business of pashmina shawls and carpets, according to the cops.

This money was allegedly used in financing the activities of the Hizbul in Jammu and Kashmir. Police said that he was nabbed from the Nizammudin area when he had arrived there to collect arms and ammunition from his associates at the behest of Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

According to sources, a Pakistan-based handler was coordinating the delivery of arms and ammunition, and Mattu would have, on his instructions, carried out some audacious terror strikes in J&K and other places.

Sources say that Mattoo is an expert in operating rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) and AK-47. “He probably entered India via Nepal. More details can only be shared once his interrogation is over,” the officer privy to the probe said.Matto is accused in several terror cases including killing a CID official and attacking residence of SP, Sopore in 2010, killing of two CRPF personnel in Pattan in 2010.

