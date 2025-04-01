12 acquitted in murder cases linked to 2020 Delhi riots

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court has acquitted 12 men accused in two murder cases linked to the North East Delhi Riots of February 2020, ruling that the prosecution failed to substantiate the charges against them.

The court exonerated all the accused, identified as Lokesh Kumar Solanki, Pankaj Sharma, Ankit Chaudhary, Prince, Jatin Sharma alias Rohit, Himanshu Thakur, Vivek Panchal a.k.a Nandu, Rishabh Chaudhary alias Tapas, Sumit Chaudhary alias Badshah, Tinku Arora, Sandeep a.k.a Mogli, and Sahil alias Babu, of all charges on March 28.

The cases were registered at Gokulpuri Police Station under multiple charges, including rioting, murder, unlawful assembly, promoting enmity between communities, and destruction of evidence. After examining the evidence and circumstances, Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala of the Karkardooma Court acquitted all 12 accused and said, “In view of my discussions, observations, and findings, I conclude that the charges against the accused have not been proven at all.” The prosecution had relied on chat messages from a group conversation, linking them to the accused in multiple murder cases related to the riots.

These chats allegedly referenced the killing of two victims on the night of 26 February 2020, but the same conversation had also been cited in connection with the murders of nine people in separate cases.