126-metre-long sewer line to be replaced in Janakpuri

NEW DELHI: Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Monday inaugurated the sewer line replacement project near Major P Shri Kumar Marg in Janakpuri.

Residents had raised concerns about the collapsed sewer line, causing overflow of waste water in the area. Taking immediate action, the minister directed Delhi Jal Board officials to replace the 126-meter-long sewer line within a month.

He also instructed a comprehensive inspection of all sewer lines in Janakpuri, prioritising repairs and replacements where needed, especially before the monsoon season.

Sood emphasised that old and damaged sewer lines contribute to waterlogging, foul odors, and mosquito breeding, posing health and safety risks.

He has ordered the use of advanced cleaning machines and urgent repairs of broken drains and sewers across the constituency.