Amitabha Bagchi talks about his new book Unknown City, relationships, and the male gaze

Excerpts from a conversation:

What made you want to return to Arindam Chatterjee from Above Average after so many years?

When I first finished writing Arindam’s story, I had a vague sense that I might revisit it someday, but I had no clear idea of when or why. Returning to Arindam wasn’t deliberate—it just happened naturally.

The book explores multiple relationships in Chatterjee’s life, but his time with Supriya occupies a significant portion of the novel. How does this reflect real-life relationships?

Many people have one formative relationship in their adult life—one that deeply shapes them, teaches valuable lessons, and leaves a lasting imprint, influencing how they navigate future relationships. For Arindam, Supriya is that relationship. While he had a girlfriend before her—Naina—his connection with Supriya becomes more defining, setting the tracks for who he is going to be. It’s like when people say someone is "carrying a lot of baggage"—often, that baggage comes from this one defining relationship. Everything that follows is, in some way, shaped by what he learned—or failed to learn—from that relationship.

Chatterjee struggles to understand the women in his life. Do you think male protagonists in literature face a similar issue?

It’s difficult to generalise, but if I had to, I would say most male protagonists by male authors don't focus on understanding women. They simply interact with them, and often treat women as finished products—as if the male understanding of women is either unimportant or already sufficient, so it doesn’t need much attention.

What makes Unknown City different is that it begins with a male protagonist who knows he doesn’t understand women. Instead of asking, ‘How do women think?’ Arindam revisits past moments and asks himself: ‘What did I miss? What did I misunderstand?’ It’s not about achieving a definitive answer but rather grappling with the gaps in his perception.