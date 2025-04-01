CM Rekha Gupta all set to present CAG report on vehicle pollution in House today

NEW DELHI: A fresh Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit report on “Prevention of Air Pollution from Vehicles” is set to be presented in the Delhi Assembly on April 1. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will table the report in the House.

Recently, the assembly deliberated on another CAG audit report concerning the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), during which CM Gupta accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of severe financial mismanagement. She alleged that under AAP’s rule, DTC suffered a staggering loss of Rs 70,471 crore, transforming a once-profitable entity into a loss-making venture.

“There was an operational loss of Rs 14,198 crore. Despite having 814 bus routes, services were limited to just 468. Funds were diverted to advertising instead of essential infrastructure. Even Rs 233 crore received from the central government remained unutilised,” she said. She further noted that DTC’s fleet strength dwindled from 4,344 to 3,937 buses during the period under review.