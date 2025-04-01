Delhi: 19K inmates against capacity of 10K in 16 jails

NEW DELHI: The prisons in the national capital are facing severe overcrowding with inmate numbers almost doubling their intended capacity, according to a report presented before the Assembly.

Sixteen jails, which are designed to hold 10,000 inmates, currently house around 19,000. The situation persists despite the release of over a thousand undertrial inmates in 2023.

The government presented the data during the ongoing session of the Assembly. The most glaring example of overcrowding is at Tihar jail, where, in March 2025, Jail No 1 housed 2,436 inmates against a capacity of just 565. Similarly, Jail No 4, designed for 740 inmates, is currently holding 3,244.

Interestingly, some jails, especially in Mandoli, have fewer inmates than their capacity. Of Mandoli’s six jails, three are under capacity. For instance, Jail No 15, designated for high-security prisoners, holds 108 inmates against a capacity of 248.

Overall, the number of undertrial prisoners is nearly eight times that of convicted inmates, with 17,118 undertrials at the end of 2024 compared to just 2,235 convicted individuals. Since 2020, the inmate population for both categories has seen an upward trend and this is mirrored in the rising budget for prison expenses, jumping from Rs 490 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 595 crore in 2023-24.