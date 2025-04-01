Delhi HC upholds tribunal order on disability pension to soldiers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has reaffirmed the significance of disability pensions for soldiers while saying that the strains and stresses of military life come with inherent risks.

The court, upholding the grant of disability pension to two former soldiers, also emphasised that the possibility of disease and disability is an inescapable reality for those who commit themselves to the service of the nation.

A division bench of Justice C Hari Shankar and Justice Ajay Digpaul delivered a poignant observation saying that the bravest of soldiers is prone, given the conditions in which he serves the nation, to fall prey to bodily ailments which, at times, may be disabling in nature, rendering him unable to continue in military service.

“In such circumstances, the least that the nation can do, by way of recompense for the selfless service that the soldier has lent it, is to provide comfort and solace during the years that remain,” the court said.

Furthermore, the court said the provisions such as disability pensions exist precisely to offer financial support to those whose health is compromised due to military service.