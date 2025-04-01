Drugs worth Rs 27 crore seized after African cartel busted

NEW DELHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), along with Delhi Police, busted a drug cartel on Monday and seized MDMA, high-quality crystal meth and Afghan heroin worth Rs 27 crore. Home Minister Amit Shah praised the agencies, saying, “Our relentless hunt against the illicit trade continues.”
According to officials, the NCB and the Delhi Police’s Special Cell traced the source of the drugs to a rented accommodation of an African national, where the MDMA was being synthesised. Five, including four African nationals belonging to an influential family of Nigeria, have been arrested, a senior MHA official said.
Acting on inputs about a high-quality methamphetamine transaction in Chhatarpur area, a joint team of NCB and the Special Cell intercepted a vehicle carrying 5.103 kg of crystal methamphetamine, valued at Rs 10.2 crore.
Questioning of the accused and technical tracking led them to an ‘African Kitchen’ in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, identified as the source of the contraband. From this location, 1.156 kgs of crystal methamphetamine, 4.142 kgs of Afghan heroin, and 5.776 kgs of MDMA (Ecstasy pills) have been recovered, officials said.
Further probe led to a follow-up search at a rented apartment in Greater Noida from where 389 grams of Afghan heroin and 26 grams of cocaine have been recovered.
According to the officials, the accused are students of private universities in NCR and Punjab. Besides drugs, they are also suspected to be involved in cryptocurrency trade.