Rs 1.5 crore development projects launched in Rajouri Garden

“The laying of new water pipelines will provide residents with clean, uncontaminated drinking water, ensuring a steady supply. The redevelopment of sewer lines will improve sanitation, reducing health risks and enhancing overall hygiene,” said Sirsa.

The minister also inaugurated road improvement and redevelopment works with a budget of Rs 28 lakh across more than six lanes in Ward No. 96, including Teetarpur, D Block Extension, and several key locations in Tagore Garden and Rajouri Garden. These projects will improve road conditions, drainage, and connectivity for residents.

“These long-standing demands of the residents are being fulfilled today. Every lane we improve and every pipeline we lay is a step towards our dream of Viksit Delhi. Clean drinking water and proper sanitation are necessities, and we are committed to providing them to every resident,” Sirsa said.

During the visit, Sirsa interacted with local residents and assured them of swift progress on essential civic amenities like electricity, water, sanitation, and roads. He emphasised his commitment to being available for the community, encouraging residents to voice their concerns.

“The government is fully dedicated to regional development and public service. These initiatives will make the area more beautiful and convenient for all. We remain committed to providing residents with a cleaner and more sustainable environment,” he said.