Signature View residents await rent aid as DDA advances demolition

NEW DELHI: Residents of Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar are caught in a financial bind as they await rent compensation from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), even as the agency moves ahead with demolition plans for their structurally unsafe homes.

Many families are struggling to relocate without the promised financial aid, deepening their uncertainty.

The DDA recently issued an e-tender for the demolition of the 336-flat complex, citing structural safety concerns and classifying it as a “dangerous building.”

Amrendra Singh Rakesh, president of the apartment complex’s resident welfare association (RWA), said that 111 families have already vacated their flats, yet none have received the promised financial assistance. “We were assured rent compensation upon vacating, but even after more than a hundred families moved out, no payments have been made,” he added. There was no immediate response from the DDA regarding the delay.

The Delhi HC had directed the DDA in December to ensure that residents vacate the premises within three months and receive immediate rent assistance. However, Rakesh noted that the delays persist, leaving residents in a difficult situation. Under the promised compensation plan, those in three-bedroom flats were to receive Rs 50,000 per month, while occupants of two-bedroom units were entitled to Rs 38,000.