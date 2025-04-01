Teenage neighbour’s car runs over 2-year-old girl in Paharganj

NEW DELHI: A two-year-old girl died after being allegedly hit by a car driven by her 15-year-old neighbour in central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening around 6.15 pm, when Nabi Karim police station received a report about the girl sustaining injuries in a road accident at Ram Nagar, Paharganj.

She was rushed to hospital by locals but succumbed to her injuries during treatment, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan.