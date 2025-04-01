Teenage neighbour’s car runs over 2-year-old girl in Paharganj

NEW DELHI: A two-year-old girl died after being allegedly hit by a car driven by her 15-year-old neighbour in central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday evening around 6.15 pm, when Nabi Karim police station received a report about the girl sustaining injuries in a road accident at Ram Nagar, Paharganj.
She was rushed to hospital by locals but succumbed to her injuries during treatment, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan.
During the investigation, it was revealed that the car involved in the accident belonged to a neighbour of the victim’s family.
The neighbor’s son, a minor, was behind the wheel at the time of the incident, the DCP said. The father of the deceased girl is in the business of manufacturing bags, while the father of the accused juvenile operates a plywood shop, the DCP added.
“A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway in the matter,” the police officials said.