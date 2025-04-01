Delhi

This one deserves name-calling!

If you need a tropical paradise at home, Plumeria is your answer
This one deserves name-calling!
Ekta Chaudhary
Updated on
1 min read

Champa, Frangipani, Temple Tree — this beauty goes by many names! And for good reason. Whether it’s a tiny potted plant or a towering 20-footer, Plumeria knows how to turn heads with its stunning flowers and divine fragrance. But did you know it also plays a sneaky trick on moths? Let’s dig in!

Plumeria (Plumeria obtusa & Plumeria rubra)

Suitable conditions for good growth

Sun: Bright light

Water: Medium watering

Soil: Regular potting mix

Temperature: Thrives in high to medium warmth

Fertiliser: Medium feeder

Why grow it

A treat for your senses: With waxy green leaves and showy blooms in shades of white, pink, and yellow, Plumeria is both gorgeous and incredibly fragrant.

Fun fact: Plumeria flowers don’t produce nectar, but their sweet scent at night tricks moths into visiting. The moths leave empty-handed (or empty-winged!), but unknowingly help pollinate the plant — a clever survival hack!

Common issues

Hates overwatering: Plumeria loves dry spells between watering. Too much water can lead to root rot, so let the soil dry out first!

How to propagate

Cutting+rooting hormone method: No rooting hormone? No problem! Follow these steps:

Pick a 2-3 cm thick, 3-4 inch long stem (not too thick or thin).

Let it dry for a couple of days before planting (this prevents rot).

If available, dip in rooting hormone and plant in well-draining soil.

Super tip for balcony and terrace gardeners

Want a tropical paradise without a jungle? Plumeria is the answer!

In a large pot (20 inches or more), it can grow up to 5 feet or taller.

With broad, matte green leaves and heavily scented flowers, it’s the perfect addition to any space.

Bonus? In warm climates, it blooms almost year-round!

gardening

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com