This one deserves name-calling!

Champa, Frangipani, Temple Tree — this beauty goes by many names! And for good reason. Whether it’s a tiny potted plant or a towering 20-footer, Plumeria knows how to turn heads with its stunning flowers and divine fragrance. But did you know it also plays a sneaky trick on moths? Let’s dig in!
Plumeria (Plumeria obtusa & Plumeria rubra)
Suitable conditions for good growth
Sun: Bright light
Water: Medium watering
Soil: Regular potting mix
Temperature: Thrives in high to medium warmth
Fertiliser: Medium feeder
Why grow it
A treat for your senses: With waxy green leaves and showy blooms in shades of white, pink, and yellow, Plumeria is both gorgeous and incredibly fragrant.
Fun fact: Plumeria flowers don’t produce nectar, but their sweet scent at night tricks moths into visiting. The moths leave empty-handed (or empty-winged!), but unknowingly help pollinate the plant — a clever survival hack!
Common issues
Hates overwatering: Plumeria loves dry spells between watering. Too much water can lead to root rot, so let the soil dry out first!
How to propagate
Cutting+rooting hormone method: No rooting hormone? No problem! Follow these steps:
Pick a 2-3 cm thick, 3-4 inch long stem (not too thick or thin).
Let it dry for a couple of days before planting (this prevents rot).
If available, dip in rooting hormone and plant in well-draining soil.
Super tip for balcony and terrace gardeners
Want a tropical paradise without a jungle? Plumeria is the answer!
In a large pot (20 inches or more), it can grow up to 5 feet or taller.
With broad, matte green leaves and heavily scented flowers, it’s the perfect addition to any space.
Bonus? In warm climates, it blooms almost year-round!