This one deserves name-calling!

Common issues

Hates overwatering: Plumeria loves dry spells between watering. Too much water can lead to root rot, so let the soil dry out first!

How to propagate

Cutting+rooting hormone method: No rooting hormone? No problem! Follow these steps:

Pick a 2-3 cm thick, 3-4 inch long stem (not too thick or thin).

Let it dry for a couple of days before planting (this prevents rot).

If available, dip in rooting hormone and plant in well-draining soil.

Super tip for balcony and terrace gardeners

Want a tropical paradise without a jungle? Plumeria is the answer!

In a large pot (20 inches or more), it can grow up to 5 feet or taller.

With broad, matte green leaves and heavily scented flowers, it’s the perfect addition to any space.

Bonus? In warm climates, it blooms almost year-round!