‘Unlawful’: Delhi HC on dismissal of CAPF personnel over HIV

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ruled that dismissing personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) solely due to their HIV-positive status constitutes discrimination and violates the provisions of the HIV Act.

A division bench comprising Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Shalinder Kaur observed that authorities are legally obligated to accommodate individuals living with HIV, rather than resorting to termination.

“While medical standards may apply to personnel who are confirmed in service, Section 3 of the HIV Act mandates that these standards apply equally to individuals who have been offered appointments but are found to be HIV-positive during their probation period,” the court said. It also emphasised that dismissal based solely on HIV status is discriminatory, a practice expressly prohibited under Section 3 of the HIV Act.