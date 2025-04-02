Bikaner ex-ruler’s heir moves Delhi HC over rent

NEW DELHI: Heir of the late Maharaja Dr Karni Singh, the last ruler to hold the title of Maharaja of Bikaner, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking overdue rent payments from the Central Government for the use of Bikaner House in the national capital.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela heard the appeal on Tuesday. The case challenges a ruling by a single judge on 24 February, which had dismissed the plea for rental arrears. The appeal has been filed on behalf of the estate of Maharaja Dr Karni Singh. Previously, his daughter had initiated the legal battle before the single judge.

Senior Advocate Jayant Mehta, representing the petitioner, argued that the previous order was legally flawed and failed to take into account crucial evidence.

During the proceedings, the bench questioned why a writ petition was chosen instead of a civil suit. Chief Justice Upadhyaya remarked, “You are seeking a writ of mandamus, but such a writ applies when a public authority neglects statutory duties. Does non-payment of rent qualify as a statutory obligation?” He further inquired, “Can such a directive be issued in this case? You should file a civil suit. The single judge’s findings will not obstruct you if you choose to proceed in that manner.”

Mehta contended that since the matter involved no factual dispute, a writ petition was appropriate, particularly if the government had wrongly withheld payments.