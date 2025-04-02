Breathless in city as AQI remained dangerous for 56 per cent of five years, says CAG report

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air remained dangerously polluted for more than half of the past five years, with residents breathing toxic air for 1,195 out of 2,137 days, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has revealed. Tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, the report exposes critical gaps in pollution monitoring and government accountability.

The report is one of 14 CAG audit reports assessing the previous AAP government’s performance. So far, the BJP-led administration, which took office after winning the February 5 Assembly elections, has tabled eight of these reports.

For over 56% of the past five years, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘poor’ to ‘severe’ category, stresses the audit. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI of 50 or below is categorised as ‘good,’ while readings between 51 and 100 are ‘satisfactory.’ The air is deemed ‘moderate’ between 101 and 200, ‘poor’ between 201 and 300, and ‘very poor’ between 301 and 400. Any AQI score exceeding 400 is classified as ‘severe,’ signifying dangerously high pollution levels.

Besides, the report also flags serious inefficiencies in pollution data management, particularly in tracking vehicle emissions. It reveals that Delhi’s Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) are not in compliance with CPCB guidelines, raising concerns about the accuracy of pollution data.

The unreliability of the AQI system, which serves as a key indicator for government intervention, complicates the city’s battle against pollution.

“Requisite data of concentration of pollutants in the air for a minimum of 16 hours a day were not available with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee for proper air quality monitoring,” the report states.

Poor enforcement, PUC certs unchecked

1 . The report says the air pollution crisis has been worsened by systemic failures in enforcement. It points at vehicular emissions, saying irregularities in the issuance of Pollution Under Control certificates, and a lack of coordination among agencies

2 . Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta announced formation of three crucial financial committees — Public Accounts Committee, Committee on Govt Undertakings, and Committee on Estimates. The panels will have nine members each

3 . The report, tabled in the House, criticises the lack of real-time information on pollution sources, attributing it to the government’s failure to conduct necessary studies. Without concrete data, tackling pollution effectively remains a challenge