CAG report flags systemic failures in vehicular pollution control in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s persistent air pollution crisis has been worsened by systemic failures in pollution control and enforcement, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.

The report, which focuses on vehicular emissions, points to irregularities in the issuance of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, poor enforcement of pollution laws, and a lack of coordination among agencies as key contributors to the worsening air quality in the capital.

The audit found that more than 1.08 lakh vehicles were granted PUC certificates despite exceeding permissible limits for carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrocarbons (HC).

In many cases, multiple vehicles received these certificates within mere seconds of each other, raising serious concerns about the credibility of the certification process.

Between 2015 and 2020, nearly 4,000 diesel vehicles that failed to meet pollution norms continued to operate legally due to lenient certification practices. “Vehicles are one of the major local contributors to Delhi’s poor air quality,” the report noted, underscoring the urgent need for stricter monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.

The audit also highlighted shortcomings in the deregistration of overage vehicles. Between 2018-19 and 2020-21, Delhi was supposed to de-register 47.51 lakh end-of-life vehicles (ELVs), but only 2.98 lakh—just 6.27%—were actually removed from records.