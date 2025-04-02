Congress announces coordination committee, in-charges for MCD polls in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Tuesday announced a five-member coordination committee and appointed 12 senior leaders as in-charges for the upcoming by-elections to 12 MCD wards.

According to a statement, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) has constituted the coordination committee with immediate effect. The members include Dr. Narender Nath, Jatin Sharma, Rajesh Garg, Anuj Attrey, and Hazi Zarif.

Additionally, the DPCC has named senior leaders as in-charges for the by-elections: Rohit Chaudhary (Mundka), Satender Sharma (Shalimar Bagh), Praveen Bhugra (Wazirpur), Sharanjeet Sharma (Chandni Chowk), Jagjivan Sharma (Matia Mahal), Rajesh Yadav (Matiala), JP Panwar (Najafgarh), Charanjeet Rai (Rajinder Nagar), Chandrakant Giri (Deoli), Jai Prakash (Dakshin Puri), Neetu Verma Soin (Greater Kailash), and Mujeeb Rehman (Patparganj).

Congress, which failed to secure a single seat in last year’s Lok Sabha elections and this year’s Assembly polls, aims to regain ground in the upcoming by-elections. These elections, likely to be held in late April or early May, were necessitated after 11 councillors were elected to the Delhi Assembly and one became a Member of Parliament, leaving their MCD seats vacant.

Encouraged by a marginal increase in its vote share, Congress is focused on strengthening its position in the MCD. Party sources earlier indicated plans to restructure the organization at district and booth levels to revive its grassroots presence in the national capital.