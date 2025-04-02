Court orders prode against DCP over ‘threat’ to protesters during 2020 Delhi riot

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday directed the examination of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ved Prakash Surya, following allegations that he had warned protesters, stating, “If you do not stop this protest, consequences will follow, and you will be killed.”
The directive came as the court ordered further investigation into the alleged involvement of BJP leader and Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. The judge emphasised that Surya’s personal interrogation was necessary, noting, “The sequence of events suggests that if the complainant’s allegations hold merit, then DCP Ved Prakash Surya may possess information that has not yet come before this Judiciary.”
The court further clarified that should the allegations prove unfounded, the Delhi Police would be free to take action against the complainant under Section 182 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for providing false information.
Addressing jurisdictional concerns regarding Kardampuri Road, the court observed that while it was suggested to fall within the jurisdiction of P.S. Jyoti Nagar, the precise demarcation remained uncertain. The judge, however, underscored that senior Delhi Police officials inherently wield the authority of their subordinates. Consequently, the DCP North-East was instructed to ensure that a copy of the order reached the appropriate police station for further investigation. The court warned that any failure to comply would make the DCP personally accountable under the law.
The complaint filed by Mohd. Ilyas, accused Mishra and several others—including the then-Station House Officer (SHO) of Dayalpur police station and BJP leaders Mohan Singh Bisht, Jagdish Pradhan, and Satpal Sansad—of inciting violence.
In his complaint, Ilyas alleged that on 23 February 2020, he witnessed Mishra and his associates blocking a road and destroying street vendors’ carts. He further claimed that the then then-Deputy commissioner of Police (North-East) and other officers stood next to Mishra, warning protesters to vacate the area or face consequences.
The Delhi Police, however, opposed the plea, arguing that Mishra was being falsely implicated in a wider conspiracy. The prosecution cited
WhatsApp messages from groups such as the Delhi Protest Support Group (DPSG), alleging that a coordinated social media campaign—under the hashtag #ArrestKapilMishra—was launched to frame him. They further asserted that prior investigations had unearthed no incriminating evidence against Mishra.
In a submission made last October, the police contended that the riots were the result of a premeditated conspiracy aimed at escalating protests into large-scale unrest, particularly by inciting violence in Muslim-majority areas near mosques and key thoroughfares.