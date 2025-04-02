Court orders prode against DCP over ‘threat’ to protesters during 2020 Delhi riot

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday directed the examination of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ved Prakash Surya, following allegations that he had warned protesters, stating, “If you do not stop this protest, consequences will follow, and you will be killed.”

The directive came as the court ordered further investigation into the alleged involvement of BJP leader and Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. The judge emphasised that Surya’s personal interrogation was necessary, noting, “The sequence of events suggests that if the complainant’s allegations hold merit, then DCP Ved Prakash Surya may possess information that has not yet come before this Judiciary.”

The court further clarified that should the allegations prove unfounded, the Delhi Police would be free to take action against the complainant under Section 182 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for providing false information.

Addressing jurisdictional concerns regarding Kardampuri Road, the court observed that while it was suggested to fall within the jurisdiction of P.S. Jyoti Nagar, the precise demarcation remained uncertain. The judge, however, underscored that senior Delhi Police officials inherently wield the authority of their subordinates. Consequently, the DCP North-East was instructed to ensure that a copy of the order reached the appropriate police station for further investigation. The court warned that any failure to comply would make the DCP personally accountable under the law.