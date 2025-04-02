Delhi Court grants one-time recall of key witnesses in Shraddha Walker case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court has granted Aftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the murder of Shraddha Walker, a single opportunity to recall and examine four prosecution witnesses in the case.

The decision was issued by Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Manisha Khurana Kakkar of the Saket Court, who noted that the witnesses, Sunil Kumar Mishra, Abhay Singh, Manveer Singh, and Krishan Kumar Khandelwal, are crucial to ensuring a fair trial.

“In the interest of justice, one opportunity is hereby granted to the accused to cross-examine these witnesses,” the court ruled on March 28. However, the judge emphasised that this would be the only chance given for their cross-examination.

This stage of the trial is focused on prosecution evidence. The request to recall the witnesses was made by Advocate Akshay Bhandari, representing Poonawala, through an application filed on August 5, 2024. In the plea, it was argued that the accused had previously lost the opportunity to cross-examine these witnesses due to his main counsel’s ill health. The defence maintained that the absence of this examination would cause severe prejudice to Poonawala’s case.