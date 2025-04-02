Delhi Court orders probe against Kapil Mishra in riots case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday directed further probe into Minister Kapil Mishra’s alleged involvement in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia of the Rouse Avenue Court orally remarked, “This means FIR.”

The judge ruled that further inquiry into Mishra’s role was necessary as a cognisable offence had been found in relation to one of the incidents cited in the complaint. The court stated that the prosecution’s material indicated Mishra’s presence at the location in question and that “all the things were corroborating.”

“This court directs further investigation in the present case with respect to the first incident against proposed accused no. 2 and his associates only,” the court stated.

It was noted that Mishra himself acknowledged during questioning that he was present at the site, surrounded by people he recognised. Therefore, his involvement could not be ruled out, further substantiating the complainant’s allegations, the court observed.

The judge also pointed out that Mishra had not framed his statement in terms of “Pro-CAA or Anti-CAA,” but rather distinguished between groups. “This clearly establishes sides and requires investigation to unearth the truth,” the court stated.

Furthermore, the judge highlighted that Mishra's own admission confirmed his presence in North-East Delhi a day before the riots broke out.