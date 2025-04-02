Labourer arrested for killing friend’s daughter in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A seven-year-old girl was killed with a blow to her neck, allegedly by her father’s friend in an outburst over a TV remote, in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar, police on Tuesday said.

The accused, 35-year-old Ranjeet Singh, was arrested from Narela Industrial Area.

Ranjeet, a resident of Bhatha Road in Swaroop Nagar, is a native of Bihar, and works as a labourer in a factory, a senior officer said.

On Sunday, police chanced upon a crowd gathered in J-Block, Khadda Colony. Upon inspection of a house, the team found a girl lying still on the ground with injury marks apparent. He later confessed to the crime, the officer said.

On the day of the incident, Ranjeet had alcohol with the victim’s father. He was watching TV, with the girl playing games on her father’s phone. When the girl disturbed him with the remote, he got angry and hit her, police said.