NCRTC holds mock drills to test preparedness in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) recently conducted extensive security mock drills between New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar underground station in an attempt to enhance passenger safety and emergency preparedness, officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

The operations team of Namo Bharat, quick response team and fire department team were deployed, they said. The drills focused on simulating real-life emergency scenarios, tested the response to a fire emergency and safe evacuation of commuters.

One of the key scenarios tested was a fire emergency inside a train passing through the tunnel between New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar. Passengers were swiftly evacuated using the mid-ventilation shaft and cross-passages within the tunnel.

The drill evaluated the coordination between train operators, the control room, QRT, and fire department officials to ensure a rapid response, safe evacuation, and timely containment of the fire.

Key details

The drill evaluated the coordination between train operators, the control room, QRT, and fire department officials.