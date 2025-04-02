Vehicles gutted in shopping complex fire in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out in a building in central Delhi’s Jhandewalan area on Tuesday, engulfing several vehicles in flames, Fire Services officials said. Sources reported that eight cars and four motorcycles were burnt in the incident.

“We received information about the blaze at 2:27 PM near Metro Station, Jhandewalan Extension. A total of 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” a fire official said.

The official further stated that the fire occurred in a three-story building. No casualties have been reported so far, and officials are assessing the number of offices on the premises. The building housed a private bank and it’s ATM on the ground and first floors, along with a pizza outlet on the ground floor—all of which were completely gutted in the fire. While no one was injured, several vehicles caught fire after burning hoardings fell on them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M. Harsha Vardhan confirmed that the fire broke out in the Anarkali building in Jhandewalan.

“A fire also broke out in the DDA shopping complex in Jhandewalan. Firefighters and police personnel are at the spot. Some vehicles parked nearby have also caught fire. There is no information about anyone being trapped, but this will be verified once the fire is fully doused,” the DCP said.