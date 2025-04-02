Verify encroachments by mosques, says BJP MLA Karnail Singh in Delhi Assembly

NEW DELHI: Tensions over alleged encroachments on government land resurfaced in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, with BJP MLA Karnail Singh raising concerns about the construction and expansion of mosques on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land in his Shakur Basti constituency. He urged authorities to verify land ownership and take action against unauthorized structures.

Singh claimed that multiple mosques in his area had gradually expanded despite being located on land officially owned by the DDA. He specifically mentioned a mosque built inside a DDA park, stating that its size had increased over time. “In my constituency, there is a DDA park where a mosque is located. But that structure is expanding with time. The park, however, belongs to the DDA. Whenever DDA officials visit, they are told that the land belongs to the Waqf Board. I want to request that a notice be served on such lands to show the papers (of ownership); otherwise, such lands will be vacated,” he said during the discussion.

The BJP legislator further alleged that while over 50 temples had been demolished in the past year under directives from former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, no similar action had been taken against other religious structures. “In my area, there are four such mosques built on DDA land. I request the minister to direct all relevant departments, whether DDA, PWD, or MCD, to take appropriate action,” he added.