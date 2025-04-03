11 cars gutted in huge garage fire in Dwarka

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a car garage in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka Sector-24 area early Wednesday morning, destroying 11 cars, officials said.

Fire officials stated that they received information about the blaze around 2:58 am, prompting the dispatch of nine fire tenders to the location.

The fire involved several cars, spare parts and waste material at the garage. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Ankit Singh, confirmed that Dwarka Sector-23 police station was alerted about the fire at Dhulsiras Village, near Shri Shyam Automobile, in Sector-24.

Upon reaching the scene, police spoke to Ritik, the owner of the workshop, NA Workshop, who said the fire broke out late at night while 10 to 12 cars were parked inside.

The fire was brought under control around 4:30 am, and fortunately, no injuries were reported. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, officials said.